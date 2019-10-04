When Asam Mirza stopped in State College for lunch and saw a space for sale, he had an idea — to open a restaurant with his wife.

Now, “Cafe Alina” is in progress and will occupy the space that was formerly “Peace, Love and Little Donuts,” which closed last December.

Asam and his wife, Afsheen, are well on their way to opening the cafe, which will serve traditional Pakistani cuisine and international teas and coffees.

There will also be an outdoor hookah area — something Afsheen believes will set the cafe apart from other local spots.

The cafe will use “the highest quality ingredients” — including locally sourced coffee, ceremonial grade matcha, and fresh flatbreads — according to Afsheen.

The signature dish will be chargha chicken, which is roasted chicken that is marinated for hours with special spices and then deep fried.

“We stand behind our food and will not cut corners,” Afsheen said.

After Afsheen informally surveyed State College residents, she said there was only one thing they’re lacking: home-cooked food. And that’s just what her cafe will provide, she said.

“We came up with a multiple concept approach,” Afsheen said. “We said, we’ll open a fast-casual restaurant — without fast food and also without fine dining. Somewhere in between.”

Using modern design and calming colors, Afsheen said the cafe will be a place people want to come to eat and stay because she wants people to have the “guest experience.”

“People want places they can Instagram,” Afsheen said. “It’s a nice place to sit. It’s clean, it’s pretty. You know, the whole deal.”

The idea to open a cafe wasn’t out-of-the-ordinary, as Afsheen has a background in interior design and Asam is “very business minded.”

“Everything kind of just clicked,” Afsheen said.

The name, Cafe Alina, is attributed to the Mirza’s 13-year-old daughter, Alina, because the name means “noble” or “beautiful,” something Afsheen thought fitting for their cafe.

“[The name] just fit,” Afsheen said. “It’s cute and easy to pronounce.”

Afsheen joked that, while the restaurant is in her daughter's name, the LLC contract for their business is in her 15-year-old son’s name for the sake of fairness.

“Our kids are our motivation,” Afsheen said.

The Mirzas plan to move from Alexandria, Virginia to State College to run the business, which they hope to someday expand if all goes according to plan.

Provided construction and planning continues at its current rate, Afsheen said, Cafe Alina will open by the end of the year.