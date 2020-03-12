In a livestream held by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday, it was confirmed that there have now been 22 cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth, with 219 individuals brought in for testing.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said 116 of the 219 people brought in for testing have tested negative, 20 have tested presumptively positive, two have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 81 are currently pending.

Levine added there is another individual in Pike County who is presumptively positive, but since they are from another state, they do not count toward Pennsylvania’s total number of cases.

Starting Friday, March 13 and continuing for the following two weeks, Wolf said he is encouraging the cancellation or postponement of large gatherings — especially those of 250 people or more. He added he is discouraging people from going to recreational activities in public places, including gyms, movie theaters and stores.

Wolf is also asking religious leaders to take as many precautions as possible to eliminate the spread of the virus through their practices.

Wolf said over half of the confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania have come from Montgomery County. Because of this, additional precautions are being taken in this area.

Some of these precautions include the closure of all schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues like theaters, sporting events and concerts.

Wolf added he is also strongly recommending the closure of nonessential retail facilities in Montgomery County. All mass gatherings, such as rallies, are also to be avoided at the present time.

Despite this, Wolf also said he is ordering all critical facilities to remain open. These include hospitals, healthcare centers, gas stations and grocery stores. Mass transportation will also remain open, although the hours and specific practices may be adjusted.

Wolf and Levine continue to encourage all Pennsylvania citizens to wash their hands often and properly — in warm water with soap for 20 seconds — as well as cover their coughs, wipe down all frequently touched surfaces, stay home if sick, and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if washing hands is not possible at a given time.

Levine will continue to hold public briefings in regard to the coronavirus. Updates on the state’s handling of the situation can be found here.

