Penn State University Police announced an unconfirmed report of bear activity near the White Golf Course this past weekend, according to a press release.

To be proactive, University Police reminded nearby residents of actions that should be taken to keep bears away from populated areas.

According to the press release, these tips include avoiding bears if they are seen, keeping dogs on leashes, using composting bins instead of open composting, only putting trash cans out on the morning of collection day, keeping garbage cans clean and storing barbecue grills in a garage or shed.

University Police also reminded residents that bird feeders can attract bears to a particular area.

