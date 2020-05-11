Downtown Bear, Awake Bear
Buy Now

A bear looks to the ground while up in a tree in downtown State College on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The State Game Commission stated that their plan for the bear was to wait for it to climb down, and make sure nobody gets injured.

 James Leavy

Penn State University Police announced an unconfirmed report of bear activity near the White Golf Course this past weekend, according to a press release.

To be proactive, University Police reminded nearby residents of actions that should be taken to keep bears away from populated areas. 

According to the press release, these tips include avoiding bears if they are seen, keeping dogs on leashes, using composting bins instead of open composting, only putting trash cans out on the morning of collection day, keeping garbage cans clean and storing barbecue grills in a garage or shed.

University Police also reminded residents that bird feeders can attract bears to a particular area.

MORE POLICE COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags