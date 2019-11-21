On Thursday, Nov. 21, State of State held its inaugural fall conference in the Hub Flex Theater in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The State of State conference is dedicated to promoting and facilitate a dialogue about important issues within the Penn State and State College communities.

The main goal is to bring together students, alumni, faculty and community members to spark change and make the community stronger and more successful.

The theme of the fall conference was “State of Us," a theme that captured the five speakers' different morals into a combined motive to engage and improve the Penn State community.

The first speaker was Daniel Zahn, who spoke about reforming free speech-related policies at the university. Zahn has published three op-eds and has won several awards on his advocacy for free speech on college campuses.

At a young age, he saw that people were using speech around the world about topics he cares about, so he got involved.

“The reason I value free speech is because of its power to change, because of its ability to change the way narratives happen, and because of its ability to enable protests and dialogue about issues I care about,” Zahn (senior-English, philosophy, and communication arts and sciences) said.

Currently, Penn State's policy only allows only allows student, faculty and community organizations to protest or organize in 12 designated zones on campus.

Zahn encouraged Penn State to improve its free speech policy and to continue to protect that right no matter the viewpoint saying that it is “pivotal."

RELATED

The second speaker was Dr. Deanna Behring, the assistant dean in the College of Agricultural Sciences. Behring spoke about moving the whole community forward as one. She was recently elected to the State College Borough Council earlier this month.

Behring also talked about the ideal “town and gown," the idea of two different communities in one town. Historically, State College has served as a “town and gown," and Behring discussed how this history benefits the community for the future.

Instead of being two separate communities, Behring wants the town of State College and the university to come together as one community. She wants to lead the next four years with “environmental resilience, economic innovation and commitment to equality."

RELATED

The third speaker was Will Dunn, the executive director of Penn State's Class Gift Campaign. Dunn talked about the tradition, impact and fundraising of the class gift that gives back to Penn State.

Dunn (senior-health policy and administration) discussed well-known and more unknown landmarks at Penn State, how these landmarks are past class gifts, and the landmark's impact.

“In recent years, the class gift wants to bring something else to Penn State into different resources to make Penn State greater than what it is,” Dunn said.

RELATED

The fourth person to speak was Dr. Efraín Marimón, an assistant teaching professor in the College of Education, who discussed the value of education and the value of education with people incarcerated.

Marimón has developed multiple community-embedded programs related to social justice, human rights, law and education with a large movement across the university.

“The motivation behind this,” Marimón said, “is the power of education, destigmatizing the individuals in the facility, connecting those individuals with the rest of the community — which is often ignored — and providing experiential opportunities for the people not only here but other campuses.”

Marimón also mentioned Penn State’s Strategic Plan. One of the core pieces of the plan is “to create transformation in education” and provide education to “all sectors of society.” He encouraged others to advocate for this cause.

The final speaker, Siena Baker, the president of Schreyer for Women and a scholar ambassador, talked about political dimensions of women’s organizations at Penn State. Baker urged student groups to turn toward empowerment, civic participation and community development.

RELATED

+2 ‘A community of badass women': Schreyer for Women creates empowering environment The majority of students enrolled in the Schreyer Honors College are women — with a 57 perce…

Baker (junior-economics and community, environment and development) demonstrated how Schreyer for Women and her view about women empowerment has become a “civic laboratory for navigating community politics” as well as “providing a lens” for thinking about how Penn State’s on-campus organizations can “help co-create a society that we can all hope to forge."

After the speakers finished, the conference continued with questions from the audience for the panel of speakers, in which each speaker answered the questions posed and continued to advocate for their individual causes.