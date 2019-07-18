A big change in terms of streaming access was announced at Big Ten media day Thursday.

New Big Ten Network president Francois McGillicuddy announced that the network has moved on from its streaming app BTN2Go and announced that all Big Ten Network streaming services will be accessible under the Fox Sports Go app.

The BTN2Go app had received criticism in its time as the main mobile streaming app for the Big Ten Network due to issues with user friendliness.

The BTN2Go app will no longer be accessible at the start of this upcoming season.