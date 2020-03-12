Johns Hopkins announced that its seven spring teams will be suspending activity through April 12.

The university had previously canceled in-person classes through the same date.

The statement added that indoor track, wrestling and swimming programs will be allowed to finish their seasons, all of which advanced to the NCAA postseason.

Penn State men's lacrosse was expected to travel to Johns Hopkins for a Big Ten game on April 11.

Penn State women's lacrosse is scheduled to host the Blue Jays on April 25. At this point, that game is still set to go on as scheduled.