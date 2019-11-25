The high school football season is winding down with teams showing their true colors as they navigate the gauntlet of state playoff competitions.

A few Penn State commits starred in their win or go home games, while others saw their teams sputtering to defeat.

Caziah Holmes (4-star APB, Cocoa High School, Florida)

Following a dominant 48-6 win in the opening round of the Florida state playoffs, Cocoa took a small step back this week with a 31-23 home victory against South Sumter.

The Tiger offense largely relied on all-purpose back Caziah Holmes, who finished the day with two touchdowns from direct snaps.

TOUCHDOWN! @CaziahHolmes with the direct snap 5 yard TD run.Nick King XP good@CocoaFootball leads 7-0 with 7:37 remaining in the first #321Preps pic.twitter.com/3etpFReXJV — Elliot “EL” Brownstein (@Elliot640FT) November 23, 2019

At 5-foot-11 and 179 pounds, Holmes is the fourth-ranked all-purpose back in the 2020 class and is in the national top 200 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Holmes was recruited by running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and committed in August after visiting on June 14.

Cocoa travels to Jacksonville on Friday to take on Bolles in its first away game of the postseason.

Amin Vanover (3-star SDE, St. Joseph Regional, New Jersey)

Amin Vanover’s dominant night on defense didn’t translate to a St. Joseph Regional win on Saturday, as the Green Knights lost to Don Bosco Prep 10-8.

Vanover tallied five total tackles, three of them being for losses. He now has 49 total tackles on the season.

At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Vanover has had an ideal senior campaign. He is now ranked as the thirteenth best player in New Jersey with a .8829 247Sports Composite rating.

Vanover was recruited by defensive line coach Sean Spencer and picked Penn State over Alabama and Clemson, among others.

With the loss, St. Joseph Regional finishes the 2019 season with a 7-4 overall record.

KeAndre Lambert (4-star WR, Maury High School, Virginia)

Maury routed Nansemond River 64-8 on Friday night, and KeAndre Lambert played like he was in a video game.

The 4-star commit was dominant all night, characterized by a 67-yard fumble recovery that resulted in a touchdown for the Commodores.

Lambert also had a rushing touchdown and caught a 21-yard pass for a touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert 2 yard TD run. Maury 21, Nansemond River 8 pic.twitter.com/6z5SrOrRat — Larry Rubama (@LHRubama) November 23, 2019

At 6-foot-1 and 176 pounds, Lambert is a speedy receiver with the ability to make home-run plays, much like current Penn State star KJ Hamler.

Lambert committed to play for the Nittany Lions on Oct. 4 over Clemson and North Carolina, among others.

Maury will travel to Virginia Beach to take on Salem in the third round of the Virginia state playoffs.