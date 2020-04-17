Move over Vine — TikTok is for the arts.

Fifteen second and one minute video options have given creators the ability to choreograph long-form dances that are well worth learning during this period of quarantine.

Here are the best 10 dances to learn during quarantine. Of course, these will be rated by difficulty for our dance-challenged Penn Staters, but if you sweat it can count as your workout, right?

"Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd

We’re starting off the list with a family-oriented favorite.

This is the TikTok dance that gives off a flash mob vibe that you and your family can have a lot of fun with. Improvisation and costumes are encouraged for this one.

"Say So" by Doja Cat

This dance exudes cuteness.

The dance is so catchy that Doja Cat herself approved. She included adapted choreography and danced alongside TikTok creator @yodelinghaley in the “Say So” music video.

"Relationship" by Young Thug

This dance is a quick and easy introduction to TikTok choreography.

It showcases basic moves, rhythm and is just one of the dances you have to know. Personally, it was my first TikTok experience.

"Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s music has been among the most used TikTok sounds recently, including “Captain Hook” and “All Dat.”

The “Savage” dance allows users to flirt and show their personality while diving in the more intermediate TikTok staples.

"Supalonely" by BENEE feat. Gus Dapperton

Under the same genre as “Say So,” “Supalonely” is all about personality.

The choreography quite literally fits the lyrics so it’s easy to learn and dependent on your energy. You’ll catch yourself doing this dance around the house for no reason.

"Lottery (Renegade)" by K CAMP

Quite frankly, this dance started the hip hop choreography trend on TikTok.

This dance, originally created by @_.xoxlaii, has been adapted to create the version users know and watch today. Once you get past the beginning, you’ll be “renegading” everywhere you go.

"Freaking out the Neighborhood" by Mac DeMarco

This upbeat, vibey dance is all about the footwork and speed.

You have to keep on your toes and heels for the intricate footwork, transferring your weight side to side often. Once you get past the feet, you can start putting some personality to the choreography and enjoying the little guitar solo at the end.

"Grown Woman" by Beyonce

Now we’re in the realm of dances made for dancers, by dancers. Proceed with caution.

Your arms might be sore after trying to attempt @denisjordann’s windmill arm choreography. This dance is also all about sass so if you don’t have it, you might want to move on to the next.

"Greedy x Treasure Remix"

These last two dances are choreographed by @conradrocha, the self proclaimed “CEO of facial expressions” on TikTok.

Not only is the remix one that you didn’t know that you needed, the choreography will definitely pump up your mood and definitely make you break a sweat.

"Ayy Ladies" by Travis Porter

This nostalgic party anthem is bound to be your next party trick once you learn the choreography.

Aside from the obvious speed, this dance actually includes some hip hop moves that you’ll need to add some attitude to. Good luck with this one.