The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported five new cases of the coronavirus Thursday morning.

One new case has been reported in Northampton County — the first reported case for the area — and four new cases have been reported in Montgomery County, bringing the county's total to 13 cases.

Pennsylvania now has a total of 21 individual cases of the virus, with 19 presumptive positive and two confirmed cases. It is still unclear where the confirmed cases are in the state.

Affected counties now include Montgomery, Wayne, Monroe, Bucks, Northampton, Delaware and Philadelphia.

There are currently no confirmed cases in State College or Centre County.

The local health department is currently working in conjunction with the Centre Region Emergency Management Agency (CREMA) response team to monitor the situation within the community.

State College residents are being asked to visit a new page that is regularly updated with information regarding the coronavirus in the community, such as prevention tips and announcements.