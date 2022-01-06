Classifieds, Promotions, and General Business Inquiries

Telephone: (814) 865-2531

Email address: advertising@collegianpsu.com

Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

These office hours are in effect while classes are in session during Fall Semester & Spring Semester.

These office hours are in effect while classes are in session during the second session of the Summer Semester.

See the Publication Schedule for a calendar of when our offices are open.

Collegian mail address:

  • Collegian Inc.
  • 115 Carnegie Building
  • University Park, Pa. 16802

Have a problem with your bill? Please call 814-863-2069.