Classifieds, Promotions, and General Business Inquiries
Telephone: (814) 865-2531
Email address: advertising@collegianpsu.com
Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
These office hours are in effect while classes are in session during Fall Semester & Spring Semester.
These office hours are in effect while classes are in session during the second session of the Summer Semester.
See the Publication Schedule for a calendar of when our offices are open.
Collegian mail address:
- Collegian Inc.
- 115 Carnegie Building
- University Park, Pa. 16802
Have a problem with your bill? Please call 814-863-2069.