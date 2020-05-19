Table of Contents

Collegian Inc. Information

Publications List and Contact Information

Advertising Policies and National Advertising

The Daily Collegian

Publishing Schedule

Display Ad Rates

Guaranteed Placement

Collegian Media Contracts

Front Page Advertising

Puzzle and Horoscope Sponsorships

Special Advertising Sections

Classified Ads

Deadlines

Subscriptions

Back Issues

Ad Sizing Information

Classified Word Ads

General Information

Deadlines

Ads of a Personal Nature

Counting Words for Classifieds

Payment

Classifications

The Weekly Collegian

Publishing Schedule

Display Ad Rates

Deadlines

Classified Word Ads

Subscriptions

The Daily Collegian Online

Web Banners

Text Link Ads

Twitter

Facebook Ads

Collegian Mobile App Ads

Media Bundles

Versus

Ad Sizing Information

Deadlines

Technical Specifications

Submitting Ready-to-Print Ad Files

Print Quality (Resolution)

Font Requirements

Complex Artwork

File Formats Accepted

Display Advertising Sizes

Color Specifications

Color Advertising

Color Rates

Preprinted Advertising

Bulk Discounts

Partial Run Rates

Sticky Notes

Policies

Operating Principles

Advertising Acceptability

Annual Contracts

Payment

Credit and Billing

Errors and Adjustments

Snow Days or Other Emergencies

Cancellations

Publishing Calendar

Collegian Publications

Penn State’s morning newspaper serving the University Park Campus. The Daily Collegian publishes Monday and Thursday during the Fall and Spring semesters.

Penn State’s all-university newspaper serving the Commonwealth campuses, alumni, parents and friends of Penn State. The Weekly Collegian publishes Wednesdays during the Fall and Spring semesters.

This feature football section is published the Thursday before each home football game and wrapped around The Daily Collegian. The section includes rosters for both teams, football season coverage and feature articles.

Collegian’s website, with content from our entire family of publications as well as extra web-exclusive features: www.collegian.psu.edu

Contact Information

Publisher

Office address:

Collegian Inc.

112 West Foster Ave.

State College, PA 16801-3882

Mailing Address:

Collegian Inc.

115 Carnegie Building

University Park, Pa. 16802

Business Division

Phone: (814) 865-2531 Fax: (814) 865-3848

Advertising Sales and Business Operations Office open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays while classes are in session.

News Division

Phone: (814) 865-1828 Fax: (814) 863-1126

News, Opinions, Arts and Venues, Sports, Photo

Office open 6 p.m. to midnight Sunday

10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday

These office hours are in effect while classes are in session during Fall Semester and Spring Semester.

Advertising Policies

Effective Aug. 16, 2020

Refer to current rate card for advertising rates. All advertising rates listed in the current rate card are net local advertising rates unless indicated otherwise.

No commissions for agencies or national representatives may be deducted from the local rates.

Local rates apply if the advertiser is situated in Centre County.

Local rates also apply to paid-in-advance advertising placed at the business counter.

Local rates may also apply for retailers in Pennsylvania.

Collegian Inc. reserves the right to determine applicable rates. Inquiries should be directed to the business manager.

All advertising is subject to the listed policies.

The basic unit of display advertising is the column inch, which is one column wide and one inch deep. (All ad sizes are listed under Technical Specifications).

No price adjustments will be made for errors in published advertising when copy is submitted after the deadlines listed in this publication. The deadlines for display ads are 4 p.m.

The ad submission deadline, the space reservation and the cancellation deadline are the same in all cases.

A cancellation charge may apply to any advertising canceled after the deadlines listed on this site. The cancellation charge is the full rate that would have been charged if the advertising had been published.

National Advertising

The following rates apply for national advertising — all rates are net (no agency discounts, no representative commissions). Payment with order is required unless the advertiser, agency or national representative has established credit with Collegian Inc.

Open Rate: Refer to current rate card for The Daily Collegian. Monthly discounts and annual contracts do not apply. National Direct clients who commit to over 100 column inches per month are eligible for a lower rate.

Open Rate: Refer to current rate card for The Weekly Collegian.

Combination Rate: Refer to current rate card. Place one ad in The Daily Collegian and get the same ad in The Weekly Collegian.

Full (process) color rate: Refer to current rate card for The Daily Collegian and The Weekly Collegian.

Color rates are per page or partial page and are in addition to the column-inch rates. For more information, review the Color Specifications section.

For classified word ads and preprints: Rates, policies and procedures are the same for local and national advertisers. Preprint bulk discounts apply. For more information, review the Classified Word Ads section or the Preprinted Advertising section.

About Penn State

University Park

University Park, PA, is the main campus of Penn State. The University Park campus includes 17 colleges of study. The surrounding town is State College, PA. The region, designated as the State College Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), is situated at the geographic center of Pennsylvania. The Daily Collegian serves the University Park Campus.

Commonwealth Education System

Penn State includes 19 Commonwealth Campuses. Penn State is the single greatest provider of higher education in Pennsylvania. The Weekly Collegian serves Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses and centers.

Special-mission Units

• Penn State Great Valley School of Graduate Professional Studies

• Penn State Hershey Medical Center

• Pennsylvania College of Technology

• Penn State World Campus

• Division of Undergraduate Studies

The Daily Collegian

Publishing Schedule

The Daily Collegian is published Monday and Thursday while classes are in session in the fall and spring. No issues are published on Labor Day, the week of Thanksgiving, Martin Luther King Day or the week of spring break. The complete publishing schedule for The Daily Collegian appears in the calendar on this site.

Display Ads

Open Rate

Refer to current rate card for the display advertising open rate. Combination rates for display advertising published in The Daily Collegian and The Weekly Collegian are available and are listed with rates for The Weekly Collegian.

Monthly Discount Rates

Discount rates are available to advertisers who place the required amount of display advertising in any given calendar month. The rates are per column inch. Refer to current rate card. Discounts are earned at the following volumes:

2 to 50½ inches in a month

51 to 100½ inches in a month

101 or more inches in a month

These rates are applicable for a single advertisement.

These rates are also applicable for any number of advertisements placed during one calendar month regardless of the size or the content of any of the advertisements.

For customers who have established credit, the appropriate rate is calculated automatically on the monthly bill.

For customers who pre-pay, the rate is calculated per advertising order, at the time the order is placed and paid for.

Guaranteed Placement

Guaranteed placement is available for a 25 percent premium over the advertiser’s cost. Please speak to your account executive for more information.

Collegian Media Contracts

Annual advertising contracts are available at discounted column inch rates for print when an advertiser commits to a given monetary level.

All other Collegian media advertising, including online and social media, counts toward contract fulfillment.

Color fees and guaranteed placement fees also count toward contract fulfillment.

Contract Rates

Advertisers who exceed the level of their contracts to the next contract level will qualify for a lower column inch rate once advertising costs surpass the subsequent level.

Refer to current rate card.

Contract Level

Level 1 (2,000 dollars annually)

Level 2 (4,000 dollars annually)

Level 3 (6,000 dollars annually)

Level 4 (9,000 dollars annually)

Level 5 (12,000 dollars annually)

Level 6 (18,000 dollars annually)

Level 7 (24,000 dollars annually)

Level 8 (34,000 dollars annually)

General policies for annual contracts are listed under the Policies section. For additional information on contracts contact the business manager.

Premium Positions

Front Page Full Banner

Located at the top or bottom of The Daily Collegian’s front page, this single ad runs in full process color and is sure to make an impact. All ads are six columns wide by 1.5 inches deep. Refer to current rate card. Enjoy discounts on 3-day and 5-day runs.

*Multiple run dates must be scheduled in the same calendar month to qualify for the reduced rate.

Front Page Half Banner

Located at the top of The Daily Collegian’s front page, this single ad runs in full process color. All ads are three columns wide by 1.5 inches deep. Refer to current rate card. Enjoy discounts on 3-day and 5-day runs.

*Multiple run dates must be scheduled in the same calendar month to qualify for the reduced rate.

Sponsorships

Crossword Sponsorship

A sponsorship for The Daily Collegian’s ever-popular crossword draws readers’ attention. All ads are 3.22 inches (two columns) wide by 2 inches deep and run directly above the crossword. Refer to current rate card.

Horoscope Sponsorship

Readers faithfully checking their daily horoscopes notice sponsor advertisements above this favorite feature in the classifieds. All ads are 3 columns wide by 1 inch deep and run directly above the horoscope. Refer to current rate card.

Sudoku Sponsorship

This challenging puzzle in the classifieds section provides a great sponsorship opportunity. All ads are 2 columns wide by 2 inch deep and run directly above the sudoku. Refer to current rate card. Double sponsorship at both top and bottom of the puzzle is available.

Sticky Note

Affix your message to the front page with a removable note. Measuring 3 inches square, sticky notes are scheduled at 7,000 per day. A limited print area is available on the reverse side of the sticky note.

Refer to current rate card. There is a significant discount on multiple day placements of the same sticky. Two-sided notes have a slightly higher rate.

There is a ten business day advance deadline on sticky notes. Call our business office for details.

Special Advertising Sections

Graduation Send-Off Section and Sponsorships

During the last week of spring publishing, The Daily Collegian publishes a Graduation Send-off section, in which families and friends may submit a baby photo of their graduate and a message. Refer to current rate card.

Call our business office for deadline. The section will be published Monday, May 4, 2020.

Sponsorships by local advertisers are available at the top of each page in this special section. Additional advertising is available in this section; contact the Collegian business office for details.

Special Color Pages

The Daily Collegian offers the following seasonal special advertising pages. Free full process color is included for all advertisers in these pages. Please call the Collegian business office to for deadlines and publication dates.

Halloween Guide

Holiday Gift Guide

Valentine’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day

Deadlines

The normal advertising deadline for The Daily Collegian is 4 p.m., two business days before publication.

Deadlines for some issues are three or more business days before publication, due to holidays or vacations. Issues affected by early deadlines include the two issues following Labor Day, Thanksgiving vacation, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, spring break and Independence Day.

Premium Positions

Unless otherwise specified, normal advertising deadlines apply for all premium placement and sponsorship ads.

Classified Word Ads

The deadline for classified word ads in The Daily Collegian is 1 p.m., one business day before publication.

Classified word ads must be pre-paid, unless the advertiser has established credit.

Payment must accompany all classified word ads mailed to Collegian Inc. No ads of a personal nature are accepted through the mail.

Please see the Classified Word Ads section for more information.

Subscriptions

The Daily Collegian is distributed Monday through Friday on The Pennsylvania State University’s main campus at University Park. Refer to current rate card. Subscriptions are available for the following — paid in advance.

Full year

Fall semester

Spring semester

Summer session

Back Issues

Subscriptions are mailed by Third-Class mail on the day of publication.

Back Issues

If a copy is available, we will honor the request. The charge for this service is $6.00 payable in advance. However, file copies are not generally saved for more than 36 months.

Requests and pre-payments for back issues may be mailed to:

Collegian Inc.

115 Carnegie Building

University Park, Pa. 16802

You may also call our Distribution and Finance department to confirm availability of and purchase a back issue at 814-863-2069. Collegian accepts Visa, MasterCard and American Express.

Ad Sizing Information

Full page 6 col x 21”

Two-page centerfold 12x21”

Classified Word Ads

The Daily Collegian and The Weekly Collegian Classified Word Ad Rates

Refer to current rate card.

General Information

Collegian Inc. reserves the right to reject, reclassify or revise classified word ads which do not conform to Collegian policies.

Classified word ads and changes cannot be accepted over the telephone, unless the advertiser has a classified advertising account or has paid with Visa, MasterCard or American Express.

Collegian Inc. will be responsible for only one day’s incorrect insertion.

Deadlines

The deadline for The Daily Collegian is 1 p.m. one business day before publication. The deadline for The Weekly Collegian is 1 p.m. Thursday before publication. Publication dates for The Weekly Collegian are always on a Wednesday.

Ads of a Personal Nature

All ads of a personal nature must be placed at the Collegian office. Advertisers must present proper identification when placing ads of a personal nature.

No ads of a personal nature will be accepted through the mail. No telephone numbers, addresses or last names can be used in ads of a personal nature.

No business or business-oriented ads will be placed in the “Personals” section.

Counting Words for Classifieds

Punctuation marks do not count as words. A number counts as one word. A telephone number counts as one

word. A website or email address counts as one word. An abbreviation counts as one word. Only the most common abbreviations may be used.

Payment

Classified word ads must be pre-paid, unless the advertiser has established credit.

University Interdepartmental Transfers (IDTs) are not accepted. We accept ASA purchase orders, University purchasing cards, cash, checks, Visa, MasterCard and American Express.

Payment must accompany all classified word ads mailed to Collegian Inc. Send pre-payment for classified word ads to:

Collegian Inc.

115 Carnegie Building

University Park, Pa. 16802

Classifications

Adoption Found Sublets Attention Graduation Sublet 1 Bedrm Automotive Help Wanted Sublet 2 Bedrm Birthdays Hotel / Motel Sublet 3 Bedrm Books for Sale Legal Notices Tickets Computers Lost Travel For Rent Parking Spaces Volunteers For Rent 1 Bedrm Personals Want to Rent For Rent 2 Bedrm Rides Wanted For Rent 3 Bedrm Roommates Work Study For Sale Services Work Wanted

The Weekly Collegian

Publishing Schedule

The publication dates for The Weekly Collegian are always a Wednesday. The complete publication schedule for The Weekly Collegian is as follows:

Fall Semester

Spring Semester

Display Ads

Open Rate

Refer to current rate card.

Combination Rate

Refer to current rate card.

Place one display ad in any issue of The Daily Collegian at your regular rate and get the same ad in The Weekly Collegian. Insertion dates for both publications must be within seven days of one another.

Annual Contracts

All advertising purchased in The Weekly Collegian, including color charges, counts toward a client’s annual contract.

Deadlines

The deadline for The Weekly Collegian is 4 p.m. the Wednesday before publication.

Display Ad sizes for The Weekly Collegian are identical to The Daily Collegian ad sizes. All ad sizes are listed in the Technical Specifications section.

Classified Word Ads

Classified word ads are accepted for The Weekly Collegian. The rates are the same for The Daily Collegian and The Weekly Collegian. Combination rates are available. Refer to current rate card.

Special policies apply to employment advertising. Please see the Policies section.

Classified word ads must be pre-paid, unless the advertiser has established credit.

Payment must accompany all classified word ads mailed to Collegian Inc. No ads of a personal nature are accepted through the mail.

Subscriptions

The Weekly Collegian contains the top news stories from Penn State each week. Subscriptions must be paid in advance.

One year: Refer to current rate card.

Subscribers outside of the United States must contact the business office at 814-865-2531 for rates.

Collegian Online

Collegian’s website (www.collegian.psu.edu) includes all local news, sports, opinions, arts and features from our print publications, in addition to staff blogs, audio and video clips and other exclusive online features. The site also includes a searchable archive.

Web Ads

Online advertisements are available for purchase in the following sizes and may link to an advertiser's existing website. Collegian graphics specialists work with advertisers at no extra charge to create the ads.

Size (Pixels) Position Leaderboard 728 x 90 Top of page, non-mobile site Mobile Leaderboard 320 x 50 Pinned to bottom of mobile screen Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 Top right above fold, or right side below fold, or in-story Banner 468 x 60 Right of Collegian logo, non-mobile

Please note that a very small number of web pages do not have advertisements on them.

Mobile App At over 20,000 downloads, The Daily Collegian app is the on-the-go source for readers on mobile devices.

Home Page Tile Fixed (Does not rotate) 424 x 404 Banner Ad Converts to medium rectangle on iPad

Text Link Advertisements

Collegian Online offers a limited number of text link advertisements. These text links appear at the bottom of our section and content web pages. Text links are not sold per position and their positions on any given Collegian web page are subject to change. Your text link may appear adjacent to the text links from other parties/clients. Please call for more details and rates.

Twitter

Deliver your message to over 48,000 of our followers. Ads originate from The Daily Collegian’s Twitter feed (@DailyCollegian).

28 per week maximum. Up to four ad tweets per day. Tweet schedule is first-come, first-served. Only one ad may be tweeted per day, per time frame.

Time frames: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.; 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Facebook

Target Penn State students, as well as alumni across the country, through our Facebook advertising services. Increase your Facebook page likes, local awareness and website traffic.

Deadline is 4 p.m. two days prior to scheduled run date.

Web Traffic Notes

Collegian Online averages 1-2 million page views per month during the fall and spring, and one million page views per month during summer. The actual number of views depends on the duration of the banner. Views for seven full days be 4,500 or greater.

Web and Annual Contracts

All advertising purchased on The Daily Collegian Online counts toward a client’s annual contract.

Versus

Versus is The Daily Collegian’s feature broadsheet section for Penn State football coverage and wraps around The Daily Collegian each Thursday before a home football game.

The section uses the same display ad sizes as The Daily Collegian. All ad sizes are listed under Technical Specifications.

Premium positions are available in the roster block as listed below. The business manager will assign premium positions based on requests from advertisers. Because of the limited number of premium positions available, it is not always possible to honor advertisers’ requests.

Full color is available on the back and most inside pages. See Color Specifications for more information.

Centerfold ads may include the gutter between the two center pages. There is no extra charge for the gutter.

Display Ads

Open Rates: Refer to current rate card.

Premium Positions

(Columns x inches deep)

Roster block (3 x 5)

Roster block (6 x 5)

Prices include charge for guaranteed placement.

Monthly volume discount rates may apply.

Subscriptions

Versus as a standalone publication is not available by subscription. All issues of Versus, with the exception of those published when classes are not in session, are wrapped around The Daily Collegian and will be included in subscriptions to The Daily Collegian.

Deadlines

Deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, the week prior to publication. Contact us for the current football season publication dates and deadlines.

Technical Specifications

Collegian offers complimentary advertising design services to clients. Photographs and other artwork may be submitted for use in creating ads.

If the advertiser chooses to prepare ads for publication, Collegian requests that all advertisements for print publications be submitted in PDF or TIFF format. Collegian requests that all web advertisements be submitted in GIF format. Other file formats accepted include JPG, TIF, BMP, PSD, AI and EPS.

Submitting Ready-to-Print Ad Files

Digital files may be transmitted to Collegian by email (if file size permits), CD-R (please do not leave the volume open) or portable flash memory drive. Files may be compressed using WinZip, Stuff-It, or any standard compression algorithm.

Print Quality (Resolution)

Collegian publications are printed at a resolution of 175 dpi (dots per inch) at the press. Advertisements, photographs and raster artwork submitted by the client should be saved at a minimum of 175 ppi (pixels per inch) at their intended print size, but not more than 300 ppi.

Please be aware that images taken from the web generally have a resolution of 72-96 ppi and will reproduce poorly in print.

Vector art and outlined text (see below), which remains vector-based, will reproduce better than rasterized artwork and text.

If necessary due to technical issues with fonts or artwork, Collegian may rasterize advertisements at 175 ppi at their intended print size.

Font Requirements

Fonts are specific to individual computers. Fonts that appear on your machine will not necessarily appear on Collegian computers.

Most graphics programs can convert fonts to outlines (or curves). Converting to outlines saves text as a graphic, preserving the visual integrity of the ad. Please convert text objects to outlines before sending an ad to Collegian.

If text is not converted to outlines and Collegian does not have a matching font, Collegian may substitute the closest matching font available.

Complex Artwork

When complex artwork is used in an advertisement, to ensure the best reproduction in print, please perform the following on a copy of the file (saving the original in its editable state): isolate text on a separate layer, convert it to outlines and rasterize the remaining background art at a resolution no greater than 300 ppi. Please submit this specially prepared copy of the file to Collegian for print publication.

Display Advertising Sizes

The Daily Collegian and The Weekly Collegian

Full-size broadsheet format; full-column depth is 21 inches. Display advertising that is more than 18 inches in depth is billed for full column depth.

Six columns per page — each column 1.6 inches, one-ninth inch between columns.

A full page contains 126 display column inches (6 x 21).

Minimum depth increment: one-half inch.

Display Classifieds (DC)

Full-column depth: 17.5 inches. Display classified advertising more than 15 inches in depth is billed for full-column depth.

Six columns per page. Column widths are the same as those for Display advertising.

A full page contains 105 DC column inches (6 x 17.5).

Color Specifications

Color Advertising

“Process color” — also called “full color” and “CMYK” — is the use of cyan, magenta, yellow and black to produce the full range of colors.

Process color is available in all Collegian publications. Because of its greater impact on readers, color increases the effectiveness of advertising.

Advertisers may provide color materials or color materials may be prepared by Collegian. There is no charge for this service. Color ads may be prepared from artwork and photographs. Material and size restrictions may apply.

Color Rates

The Daily Collegian

Refer to current rate card. The color rate is in addition to the column-inch rates. Color rates are per page or partial page.

The Weekly Collegian

Refer to current rate card. The color rate is in addition to the column-inch rates. Color rates are per page or partial page.

Text in Color Ads

For best results in full color ads, text should be set in straight black (100% K) rather than rich (four-color) black. Special care should be taken when importing text from one program to another, as black or gray text is often converted to four-color text. Black text over color should be set to overprint when possible. Do not use overprint with white text or objects.

QR Codes

QR codes are generated in RGB black, which translates to rich black when placed in a CMYK document. However, these images reproduce best in grayscale at 100% black. If your color advertisement contains one or more QR codes, please convert them to grayscale.

Preprinted Advertising

Open Rate

1,000 to 7,000 Refer to current rate card.

Preprinted advertising is accepted for The Daily Collegian only. Preprints are not accepted for The Weekly Collegian.

Minimum number of inserts: 1,000.

The maximum full-run number of inserts during the fall semester and spring semester is 7,000.

Maximum preprint size: 11 inches by 11 inches. For best results, preprints should be close to the maximum size.

Generally, only one preprint is accepted per issue on a first-request basis. A request is recognized when a signed, dated insertion is received.

No inserts are accepted for the day following a general election. In the latter case, Collegian must schedule late press deadlines in order to cover late election results; this eliminates any time for insertions after printing.

No preprints are distributed through the U.S. mail.

There is a 15% premium charge for preprints carrying third-party advertising. Decisions on accepting such preprints are made on a case-by-case basis.

Preprints and Annual Contracts

All local preprint advertising purchased in Collegian publications counts toward a client’s annual contract.

Deadlines

The deadline for scheduling a preprint for The Daily Collegian is normally 4 p.m. four business days before publication.

Preprints canceled or postponed after the final deadline are subject to a cancellation charge.

Preprints must be scheduled to arrive at the press room no later than two business days before publication.

The shipping address for preprinted advertising is:

The Altoona Mirror

ATTN: Collegian

301 Cayuga Ave.

Altoona, PA 16602

One review copy must be received by Collegian Inc. five business days before insertion. Mail the review copy to:

Business Manager

Collegian Inc.

115 Carnegie Building

University Park, Pa. 16802

Sticky Notes

The Daily Collegian offers full-color front-page sticky notes, sized 3”x3”.

This popular option is limited to one advertiser per day, scheduled on a first-come first-served basis. A limited printable area is available on the reverse.

Free design services are available.

Minimum order 10,000; these may be applied over any number of days at a maximum of 7,000 Monday and Thursday. Printing fee is included in cost.

Refer to current rate card to review costs for:

First placement (one sided)

First placement (two sided)

Additional placements

Quantity applied per day does not affect cost.

Deadlines

Final art files must be submitted ten business days in advance of first run date.

Policies

1. Operating Principles

1.1 The dual mission of Collegian Inc. is to publish quality media products and to provide a rewarding educational experience for the student staff members.

1.2 As part of its mission, Collegian Inc. will provide a valuable marketing medium to its advertisers. Collegian Inc. is self-supporting and derives more than 70 percent of its budget from advertising revenue.

1.3 Collegian Inc. will strive to carry out good business practices. Good business practices for a publishing organization include stating advertising rates and policies clearly and applying rates and policies consistently.

1.4 The business manager is a student who is the executive in charge of the business division. The business manager has the final responsibility and authority for advertising content. The business manager also has day-to-day responsibility for all policies regarding advertising.

1.5 The editor is a student who is the executive in charge of the news division. The editor has the final responsibility and authority for news and opinion content. The editor also has day-to-day authority for all news operations.

1.6 The business division and the news division are separate. The roles of the editor and the business manager do not overlap. The business manager does not influence news content and coverage. The editor does not influence advertising content or acceptance.

2. Advertising Acceptability

2.1 All advertising is subject to the approval of the business manager, who reserves the right to refuse any advertising.

2.2 Only the publication of an ad signifies acceptance by Collegian Inc.

2.3 Any advertisement which offers opinions, presents allegations, or advocates a position with regard to social or political issues must contain the name of the sponsoring individual or organization. Any individual placing such advertising as “local” advertising is required to present proof of identification.

2.4 The advertiser and, if applicable, the advertising agency, assume liability for all content (including text and illustrations). The advertiser and, if applicable, the advertising agency, also assume responsibility for any claims made against Collegian Inc. arising from the publication of the advertisement.

2.5 Collegian Inc. reserves the right to change rates, specifications, policies and publishing schedules.

2.6 Collegian Inc. will not knowingly print or publish any advertisement that violates a law.

2.7 Collegian Inc. will not knowingly print or publish any notice or advertisement relating to employment or membership indicating any preference, limitation, specification or discrimination based upon race, color, sexual orientation, religious creed, ancestry, age, sex, national origin, veteran status, handicap or disability.

2.8 Collegian Inc. will not deliberately publish an advertisement upside down, sideways or in any other form that would appear to be an error on the part of Collegian Inc.

2.9 Collegian Inc. is not responsible for any advertisement that is unreadable due to small or illegible copy.

2.10 Collegian Inc. reserves the right to refuse any advertising copy that simulates reading matter or cannot readily be recognized as advertising. Collegian Inc. reserves the right to change the format of such advertising and to identify these as paid advertisements.

2.11 Collegian Inc. will not knowingly publish advertising which violates federal copyright laws. Advertising must not include illustrations or reproductions from other publications without written permission from those publications.

2.12 Advertising may contain black-and-white reproductions of U.S. currency provided that the reproduction is either (a.) not more than three-fourths actual size; or (b.) at least 1.5 times actual size.

2.13 No advertisement or changes will be accepted by telephone unless approved by the business manager. Collegian Inc. is not responsible for orders, cancellations or changes given over the telephone. (Exception: classified word ads and changes can be accepted over the telephone, if the advertiser has a classified advertising account or has paid with a credit card.)

2.14 The names of people who place advertising are not normally made public. However, Collegian Inc. reserves the right to release names upon proper request from appropriate law enforcement agencies or due to other circumstances.

2.15 Collegian Inc. is not responsible for the return of materials submitted for the preparation of the final advertisement.

2.16 A private individual may not place an ad that contains a photograph of a person. Advertising that contains a photograph, that does not have the intention of promoting a particular product, service or event will not be accepted.

2.17 The advertiser must provide an English translation for any ad or portion of an ad which will be published in a language other than English.

2.18 Advertising for ghost-written academic work, such as research papers, is not accepted.

Real Estate Advertising

2.19 All real estate advertising in Collegian publications is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act (1989), which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin, age, lawful source of income, marital status or sexual orientation, or intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discrimination.

Employment Advertising

2.20 Help-wanted ads must state the nature of the work offered; they must be free from deception regarding the kind of work.

2.21 Help-wanted ads must state the method of pay — whether wages, salary, commission, guarantee, draw, bonus, fee or other method.

2.22 Ads for sales help must state the work is sales and must list the product or service to be sold, in either specific or general terms.

2.23 Figures for possible or average earnings based on commissions or bonuses are not permitted.

2.24 Ads placed by employment agencies must state that the advertiser is an agency.

2.25 Advertisements that promote the use or distribution of envelope stuffing or other work-at-home employment will not be accepted for publication by Collegian Inc.

Political Advertising

2.26 Political advertisements for campaigns covered by state and federal election laws must bear the words “paid political advertisement” and plainly identify the sponsor in accord with the laws. Under the laws, the advertiser (not the newspaper) is responsible for compliance. Political advertisements must be prepaid.

Placement

2.32 For display classified (DC) Advertising and special sections, placement and/or page position are guaranteed.

2.33 Guaranteed placement is available at an extra cost. Please ask your account executive for further details.

2.34 Advertisers may request placement in a particular section, such as sports section. Such requests will be honored when possible, as determined by Collegian Inc.

Acceptance

2.35 Submitting an advertising insertion order to Collegian Inc. signifies agreement to these policies by the advertiser and, if applicable, the advertising agency.

3. Annual Contracts

3.1 Collegian Inc. offers annual contracts for advertising. Under the terms of the contracts, Collegian Inc. offers a lower print advertising rate in exchange for the advertiser’s guarantee of a specific minimum monetary amount of advertising.

3.2 All advertising contracts automatically terminate

Aug. 15.

3.3 Advertisers who exceed their contracts to the next monetary level shall automatically be billed at the next lower contract increment rate. The maximum discount available is the level 8 contract.

3.4 If the advertiser fails to schedule the minimum monetary amount of advertising by the expiration date, the advertiser must pay the difference between the amount that would have been spent using the correct contract rate and the amount the advertiser actually spent. This payment must be made no later than Sept. 30.

3.5 For additional information regarding annual contracts, contact the business manager.

4. Payment

4.1 Payment may be made at the Collegian business counter during normal business hours. Normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays while Penn State classes are in session.

4.2 Pre-payments for display ads may be mailed to:

Advertising Manager

Collegian Inc.

115 Carnegie Building

University Park, Pa. 16802

4.3 Checks may be made payable to Collegian Inc.

4.4 Any checks returned to Collegian Inc. for any reason are subject to a $20 processing fee.

4.5 All advertising must be paid for in advance unless the advertiser has established an active credit account with Collegian Inc.

4.6 Collegian Inc. reserves the right to require pre-payment for any advertising, even if a credit account has been established. Payments on account may be mailed to:

Collegian Inc.

115 Carnegie Building

University Park, Pa. 16802

4.7 Collegian Inc. reserves the right to require pre-payment for any advertising relating to a “going-out-of-business” or a “quitting business” promotion or sale.

4.8 All student organizations handling funds through Associated Student Activities (ASA) must submit purchase orders with each advertisement.

4.9 Collegian Inc. accepts Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Penn State purchasing cards. IDT’s (Interdepartmental Transfers) are not accepted. See page 7 for full details.

4.10 Political advertisements must be paid for in advance. Political advertisements must conform to Collegian policy no. 2.26.

5. Credit and Billing

5.1 All advertisers are required to pay in advance, unless a credit application is properly completed by the advertiser and approved by Collegian Inc.

5.2 Advertising statements are normally mailed monthly reflecting all advertising placed during a calendar month.

5.3 To qualify for credit, a business must have been actively operating for a minimum of six months. Collegian Inc. reserves the right to establish a credit ceiling. All credit accounts are evaluated monthly.

5.4 The credit application must be based on the person or organization that will ultimately be responsible for timely payment. For example, a credit application cannot be based on a parent company or an affiliated company unless the parent or affiliate accepts full responsibility for paying the bill.

5.5 Once credit is approved, payment in full is due on or before the final day of the month following insertion. In the event that payment is not made within 30 days after the statement date, a late payment charge of 1.5 percent monthly will be imposed.

5.6 Any advertiser appearing on the Collegian Inc. “past due list” will be prohibited from advertising until the past due balance of the account is paid in full.

5.7 Collegian Inc. reserves the right to withdraw or restrict credit privileges for any reason, including a poor payment history.

5.8 Centre County Court of Common Pleas and Centre County Magesterial Districts shall have exclusive jurisdiction over all claims and controversies involving advertising placed or payment due. Advertisers submit to jurisdiction of Centre County Court and Magesterial Districts and agree to pay all reasonable collection fees and attorney fees Collegian Inc. may incur in collection of past-due amounts.

6. Errors and Adjustments

6.1 If a scheduled advertisement must be canceled by Collegian Inc., a member of the business division will make a reasonable effort to notify the advertiser in advance of the scheduled publication date.

6.2 If Collegian Inc. discovers that a scheduled advertisement was not published due to an error on the part of Collegian Inc. or due to any other reason, a member of the business division will make a reasonable effort to notify the advertiser as soon as possible.

6.3 Collegian Inc. shall not be responsible for errors which do not materially decrease the value of the advertisement.

6.4 Collegian Inc. shall not be responsible for any errors when copy, illustrations or any required materials are submitted after deadlines listed in this rate book.

6.5 Collegian Inc. shall not be responsible for any errors or omissions arising from copy, illustrations or any other materials submitted by the advertiser or, if applicable, the advertising agency.

6.6 Liability for any error is limited to the cost of the space occupied by the erroneous advertisement.

6.7 Liability for any error is limited to the first insertion of the erroneous advertisement.

6.8 Unless the business manager is notified within five business days after an erroneous ad has been published, adjustment for the error will be refused.

6.9 Adjustments due to errors on the part of Collegian Inc. will be made on a percentage basis by calculating the percentage the error detracts from the effectiveness of the total advertising message. The business manager will be the final judge in such cases.

6.10 In lieu of an adjustment, Collegian Inc. may elect to publish a corrected advertisement in the next available issue at no additional charge to the advertiser.

6.11 Claims for adjustments due to billing errors must be made within five business days after receiving the bill.

6.12 Authorized refunds will be issued by Collegian Inc. in the form of a credit memo or a payment at the customer’s option.

7. Snow Days or Other Emergencies

7.1 If an issue of The Daily Collegian is being printed or distributed when Penn State cancels classes, Collegian will distribute newspapers in as timely a manner as possible and will make efforts to distribute as many copies as possible. No adjustments will be made.

7.2 If classes are canceled before Collegian is printed or distributed, Collegian will make every effort to contact advertisers and will schedule ads in the next available publication.

8. Cancellations

8.1 Advertisers may make cancellations at no charge before the closing times listed in this rate book.

8.2 Advertisers may make cancellations at full charge after the deadlines listed in the rate book.

8.3 The cancellation charge for preprinted advertising inserts is $8 per 1,000 copies. This cancellation charge applies when preprints are canceled after the deadlines listed in this rate book.