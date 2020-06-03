The Weekly Collegian

Publishing Schedule

The publication dates for The Weekly Collegian are always a Wednesday. The complete publication schedule for The Weekly Collegian is as follows:

Fall Semester

Spring Semester

Display Ads

Open Rate

Refer to current rate card.

Combination Rate

Refer to current rate card.

Place one display ad in any issue of The Daily Collegian at your regular rate and get the same ad in The Weekly Collegian. Insertion dates for both publications must be within seven days of one another.

Annual Contracts

All advertising purchased in The Weekly Collegian, including color charges, counts toward a client’s annual contract.

Deadlines

The deadline for The Weekly Collegian is 4 p.m. the Wednesday before publication.

Display Ad sizes for The Weekly Collegian are identical to The Daily Collegian ad sizes. All ad sizes are listed in the Technical Specifications section.

Classified Word Ads

Classified word ads are accepted for The Weekly Collegian. The rates are the same for The Daily Collegian and The Weekly Collegian. Combination rates are available. Refer to current rate card.

Special policies apply to employment advertising. Please see the Policies section.

Classified word ads must be pre-paid, unless the advertiser has established credit.

Payment must accompany all classified word ads mailed to Collegian Inc. No ads of a personal nature are accepted through the mail.

Subscriptions

The Weekly Collegian contains the top news stories from Penn State each week. Subscriptions must be paid in advance.

One year: Refer to current rate card.

Subscribers outside of the United States must contact the business office at 814-865-2531 for rates.