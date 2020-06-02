The Daily Collegian

Publishing Schedule

The Daily Collegian is published Monday and Thursday while classes are in session in the fall and spring. No issues are published on Labor Day, the week of Thanksgiving, Martin Luther King Day or the week of spring break. The complete publishing schedule for The Daily Collegian appears in the calendar on this site.

Display Ads

Open Rate

Refer to current rate card for the display advertising open rate. Combination rates for display advertising published in The Daily Collegian and The Weekly Collegian are available and are listed with rates for The Weekly Collegian.

Monthly Discount Rates

Discount rates are available to advertisers who place the required amount of display advertising in any given calendar month. The rates are per column inch. Refer to current rate card. Discounts are earned at the following volumes:

2 to 50½ inches in a month

51 to 100½ inches in a month

101 or more inches in a month

These rates are applicable for a single advertisement.

These rates are also applicable for any number of advertisements placed during one calendar month regardless of the size or the content of any of the advertisements.

For customers who have established credit, the appropriate rate is calculated automatically on the monthly bill.

For customers who pre-pay, the rate is calculated per advertising order, at the time the order is placed and paid for.

Guaranteed Placement

Guaranteed placement is available for a 25 percent premium over the advertiser’s cost. Please speak to your account executive for more information.

Collegian Media Contracts

Annual advertising contracts are available at discounted column inch rates for print when an advertiser commits to a given monetary level.

All other Collegian media advertising, including online and social media, counts toward contract fulfillment.

Color fees and guaranteed placement fees also count toward contract fulfillment.

Contract Rates

Advertisers who exceed the level of their contracts to the next contract level will qualify for a lower column inch rate once advertising costs surpass the subsequent level.

Refer to current rate card.

Contract Level

Level 1 (2,000 dollars annually)

Level 2 (4,000 dollars annually)

Level 3 (6,000 dollars annually)

Level 4 (9,000 dollars annually)

Level 5 (12,000 dollars annually)

Level 6 (18,000 dollars annually)

Level 7 (24,000 dollars annually)

Level 8 (34,000 dollars annually)

General policies for annual contracts are listed under the Policies section. For additional information on contracts contact the business manager.

Premium Positions

Front Page Full Banner

Located at the top or bottom of The Daily Collegian’s front page, this single ad runs in full process color and is sure to make an impact. All ads are six columns wide by 1.5 inches deep. Refer to current rate card. Enjoy discounts on 3-day and 5-day runs.

*Multiple run dates must be scheduled in the same calendar month to qualify for the reduced rate.

Front Page Half Banner

Located at the top of The Daily Collegian’s front page, this single ad runs in full process color. All ads are three columns wide by 1.5 inches deep. Refer to current rate card. Enjoy discounts on 3-day and 5-day runs.

*Multiple run dates must be scheduled in the same calendar month to qualify for the reduced rate.

Sponsorships

Crossword Sponsorship

A sponsorship for The Daily Collegian’s ever-popular crossword draws readers’ attention. All ads are 3.22 inches (two columns) wide by 2 inches deep and run directly above the crossword. Refer to current rate card.

Horoscope Sponsorship

Readers faithfully checking their daily horoscopes notice sponsor advertisements above this favorite feature in the classifieds. All ads are 3 columns wide by 1 inch deep and run directly above the horoscope. Refer to current rate card.

Sudoku Sponsorship

This challenging puzzle in the classifieds section provides a great sponsorship opportunity. All ads are 2 columns wide by 2 inch deep and run directly above the sudoku. Refer to current rate card. Double sponsorship at both top and bottom of the puzzle is available.

Sticky Note

Affix your message to the front page with a removable note. Measuring 3 inches square, sticky notes are scheduled at 7,000 per day. A limited print area is available on the reverse side of the sticky note.

Refer to current rate card. There is a significant discount on multiple day placements of the same sticky. Two-sided notes have a slightly higher rate.

There is a ten business day advance deadline on sticky notes. Call our business office for details.

Special Advertising Sections

Graduation Send-Off Section and Sponsorships

During the last week of spring publishing, The Daily Collegian publishes a Graduation Send-off section, in which families and friends may submit a baby photo of their graduate and a message. Refer to current rate card.

Call our business office for deadline. The section will be published Monday, May 4, 2020.

Sponsorships by local advertisers are available at the top of each page in this special section. Additional advertising is available in this section; contact the Collegian business office for details.

Special Color Pages

The Daily Collegian offers the following seasonal special advertising pages. Free full process color is included for all advertisers in these pages. Please call the Collegian business office to for deadlines and publication dates.

Halloween Guide

Holiday Gift Guide

Valentine’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day

Deadlines

The normal advertising deadline for The Daily Collegian is 4 p.m., two business days before publication.

Deadlines for some issues are three or more business days before publication, due to holidays or vacations. Issues affected by early deadlines include the two issues following Labor Day, Thanksgiving vacation, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, spring break and Independence Day.

Premium Positions

Unless otherwise specified, normal advertising deadlines apply for all premium placement and sponsorship ads.

Classified Word Ads

The deadline for classified word ads in The Daily Collegian is 1 p.m., one business day before publication.

Classified word ads must be pre-paid, unless the advertiser has established credit.

Payment must accompany all classified word ads mailed to Collegian Inc. No ads of a personal nature are accepted through the mail.

Please see the Classified Word Ads section for more information.

Subscriptions

The Daily Collegian is distributed Monday through Friday on The Pennsylvania State University’s main campus at University Park. Refer to current rate card. Subscriptions are available for the following — paid in advance.

Full year

Fall semester

Spring semester

Summer session

Back Issues

Subscriptions are mailed by Third-Class mail on the day of publication.

Back Issues

If a copy is available, we will honor the request. The charge for this service is $6.00 payable in advance. However, file copies are not generally saved for more than 36 months.

Requests and pre-payments for back issues may be mailed to:

Collegian Inc.

115 Carnegie Building

University Park, Pa. 16802

You may also call our Distribution and Finance department to confirm availability of and purchase a back issue at 814-863-2069. Collegian accepts Visa, MasterCard and American Express.

Ad Sizing Information

Full page 6 col x 21”

Two-page centerfold 12x21”