Policies

1. Operating Principles

1.1 The dual mission of Collegian Inc. is to publish quality media products and to provide a rewarding educational experience for the student staff members.

1.2 As part of its mission, Collegian Inc. will provide a valuable marketing medium to its advertisers. Collegian Inc. is self-supporting and derives more than 70 percent of its budget from advertising revenue.

1.3 Collegian Inc. will strive to carry out good business practices. Good business practices for a publishing organization include stating advertising rates and policies clearly and applying rates and policies consistently.

1.4 The business manager is a student who is the executive in charge of the business division. The business manager has the final responsibility and authority for advertising content. The business manager also has day-to-day responsibility for all policies regarding advertising.

1.5 The editor is a student who is the executive in charge of the news division. The editor has the final responsibility and authority for news and opinion content. The editor also has day-to-day authority for all news operations.

1.6 The business division and the news division are separate. The roles of the editor and the business manager do not overlap. The business manager does not influence news content and coverage. The editor does not influence advertising content or acceptance.

2. Advertising Acceptability

2.1 All advertising is subject to the approval of the business manager, who reserves the right to refuse any advertising.

2.2 Only the publication of an ad signifies acceptance by Collegian Inc.

2.3 Any advertisement which offers opinions, presents allegations, or advocates a position with regard to social or political issues must contain the name of the sponsoring individual or organization. Any individual placing such advertising as “local” advertising is required to present proof of identification.

2.4 The advertiser and, if applicable, the advertising agency, assume liability for all content (including text and illustrations). The advertiser and, if applicable, the advertising agency, also assume responsibility for any claims made against Collegian Inc. arising from the publication of the advertisement.

2.5 Collegian Inc. reserves the right to change rates, specifications, policies and publishing schedules.

2.6 Collegian Inc. will not knowingly print or publish any advertisement that violates a law.

2.7 Collegian Inc. will not knowingly print or publish any notice or advertisement relating to employment or membership indicating any preference, limitation, specification or discrimination based upon race, color, sexual orientation, religious creed, ancestry, age, sex, national origin, veteran status, handicap or disability.

2.8 Collegian Inc. will not deliberately publish an advertisement upside down, sideways or in any other form that would appear to be an error on the part of Collegian Inc.

2.9 Collegian Inc. is not responsible for any advertisement that is unreadable due to small or illegible copy.

2.10 Collegian Inc. reserves the right to refuse any advertising copy that simulates reading matter or cannot readily be recognized as advertising. Collegian Inc. reserves the right to change the format of such advertising and to identify these as paid advertisements.

2.11 Collegian Inc. will not knowingly publish advertising which violates federal copyright laws. Advertising must not include illustrations or reproductions from other publications without written permission from those publications.

2.12 Advertising may contain black-and-white reproductions of U.S. currency provided that the reproduction is either (a.) not more than three-fourths actual size; or (b.) at least 1.5 times actual size.

2.13 No advertisement or changes will be accepted by telephone unless approved by the business manager. Collegian Inc. is not responsible for orders, cancellations or changes given over the telephone. (Exception: classified word ads and changes can be accepted over the telephone, if the advertiser has a classified advertising account or has paid with a credit card.)

2.14 The names of people who place advertising are not normally made public. However, Collegian Inc. reserves the right to release names upon proper request from appropriate law enforcement agencies or due to other circumstances.

2.15 Collegian Inc. is not responsible for the return of materials submitted for the preparation of the final advertisement.

2.16 A private individual may not place an ad that contains a photograph of a person. Advertising that contains a photograph, that does not have the intention of promoting a particular product, service or event will not be accepted.

2.17 The advertiser must provide an English translation for any ad or portion of an ad which will be published in a language other than English.

2.18 Advertising for ghost-written academic work, such as research papers, is not accepted.

Real Estate Advertising

2.19 All real estate advertising in Collegian publications is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act (1989), which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin, age, lawful source of income, marital status or sexual orientation, or intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discrimination.

Employment Advertising

2.20 Help-wanted ads must state the nature of the work offered; they must be free from deception regarding the kind of work.

2.21 Help-wanted ads must state the method of pay — whether wages, salary, commission, guarantee, draw, bonus, fee or other method.

2.22 Ads for sales help must state the work is sales and must list the product or service to be sold, in either specific or general terms.

2.23 Figures for possible or average earnings based on commissions or bonuses are not permitted.

2.24 Ads placed by employment agencies must state that the advertiser is an agency.

2.25 Advertisements that promote the use or distribution of envelope stuffing or other work-at-home employment will not be accepted for publication by Collegian Inc.

Political Advertising

2.26 Political advertisements for campaigns covered by state and federal election laws must bear the words “paid political advertisement” and plainly identify the sponsor in accord with the laws. Under the laws, the advertiser (not the newspaper) is responsible for compliance. Political advertisements must be prepaid.

Placement

2.32 For display classified (DC) Advertising and special sections, placement and/or page position are guaranteed.

2.33 Guaranteed placement is available at an extra cost. Please ask your account executive for further details.

2.34 Advertisers may request placement in a particular section, such as sports section. Such requests will be honored when possible, as determined by Collegian Inc.

Acceptance

2.35 Submitting an advertising insertion order to Collegian Inc. signifies agreement to these policies by the advertiser and, if applicable, the advertising agency.

3. Annual Contracts

3.1 Collegian Inc. offers annual contracts for advertising. Under the terms of the contracts, Collegian Inc. offers a lower print advertising rate in exchange for the advertiser’s guarantee of a specific minimum monetary amount of advertising.

3.2 All advertising contracts automatically terminate

Aug. 15.

3.3 Advertisers who exceed their contracts to the next monetary level shall automatically be billed at the next lower contract increment rate. The maximum discount available is the level 8 contract.

3.4 If the advertiser fails to schedule the minimum monetary amount of advertising by the expiration date, the advertiser must pay the difference between the amount that would have been spent using the correct contract rate and the amount the advertiser actually spent. This payment must be made no later than Sept. 30.

3.5 For additional information regarding annual contracts, contact the business manager.

4. Payment

4.1 Payment may be made at the Collegian business counter during normal business hours. Normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays while Penn State classes are in session.

4.2 Pre-payments for display ads may be mailed to:

Advertising Manager

Collegian Inc.

115 Carnegie Building

University Park, Pa. 16802

4.3 Checks may be made payable to Collegian Inc.

4.4 Any checks returned to Collegian Inc. for any reason are subject to a $20 processing fee.

4.5 All advertising must be paid for in advance unless the advertiser has established an active credit account with Collegian Inc.

4.6 Collegian Inc. reserves the right to require pre-payment for any advertising, even if a credit account has been established. Payments on account may be mailed to:

Collegian Inc.

115 Carnegie Building

University Park, Pa. 16802

4.7 Collegian Inc. reserves the right to require pre-payment for any advertising relating to a “going-out-of-business” or a “quitting business” promotion or sale.

4.8 All student organizations handling funds through Associated Student Activities (ASA) must submit purchase orders with each advertisement.

4.9 Collegian Inc. accepts Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Penn State purchasing cards. IDT’s (Interdepartmental Transfers) are not accepted. See page 7 for full details.

4.10 Political advertisements must be paid for in advance. Political advertisements must conform to Collegian policy no. 2.26.

5. Credit and Billing

5.1 All advertisers are required to pay in advance, unless a credit application is properly completed by the advertiser and approved by Collegian Inc.

5.2 Advertising statements are normally mailed monthly reflecting all advertising placed during a calendar month.

5.3 To qualify for credit, a business must have been actively operating for a minimum of six months. Collegian Inc. reserves the right to establish a credit ceiling. All credit accounts are evaluated monthly.

5.4 The credit application must be based on the person or organization that will ultimately be responsible for timely payment. For example, a credit application cannot be based on a parent company or an affiliated company unless the parent or affiliate accepts full responsibility for paying the bill.

5.5 Once credit is approved, payment in full is due on or before the final day of the month following insertion. In the event that payment is not made within 30 days after the statement date, a late payment charge of 1.5 percent monthly will be imposed.

5.6 Any advertiser appearing on the Collegian Inc. “past due list” will be prohibited from advertising until the past due balance of the account is paid in full.

5.7 Collegian Inc. reserves the right to withdraw or restrict credit privileges for any reason, including a poor payment history.

5.8 Centre County Court of Common Pleas and Centre County Magesterial Districts shall have exclusive jurisdiction over all claims and controversies involving advertising placed or payment due. Advertisers submit to jurisdiction of Centre County Court and Magesterial Districts and agree to pay all reasonable collection fees and attorney fees Collegian Inc. may incur in collection of past-due amounts.

6. Errors and Adjustments

6.1 If a scheduled advertisement must be canceled by Collegian Inc., a member of the business division will make a reasonable effort to notify the advertiser in advance of the scheduled publication date.

6.2 If Collegian Inc. discovers that a scheduled advertisement was not published due to an error on the part of Collegian Inc. or due to any other reason, a member of the business division will make a reasonable effort to notify the advertiser as soon as possible.

6.3 Collegian Inc. shall not be responsible for errors which do not materially decrease the value of the advertisement.

6.4 Collegian Inc. shall not be responsible for any errors when copy, illustrations or any required materials are submitted after deadlines listed in this rate book.

6.5 Collegian Inc. shall not be responsible for any errors or omissions arising from copy, illustrations or any other materials submitted by the advertiser or, if applicable, the advertising agency.

6.6 Liability for any error is limited to the cost of the space occupied by the erroneous advertisement.

6.7 Liability for any error is limited to the first insertion of the erroneous advertisement.

6.8 Unless the business manager is notified within five business days after an erroneous ad has been published, adjustment for the error will be refused.

6.9 Adjustments due to errors on the part of Collegian Inc. will be made on a percentage basis by calculating the percentage the error detracts from the effectiveness of the total advertising message. The business manager will be the final judge in such cases.

6.10 In lieu of an adjustment, Collegian Inc. may elect to publish a corrected advertisement in the next available issue at no additional charge to the advertiser.

6.11 Claims for adjustments due to billing errors must be made within five business days after receiving the bill.

6.12 Authorized refunds will be issued by Collegian Inc. in the form of a credit memo or a payment at the customer’s option.

7. Snow Days or Other Emergencies

7.1 If an issue of The Daily Collegian is being printed or distributed when Penn State cancels classes, Collegian will distribute newspapers in as timely a manner as possible and will make efforts to distribute as many copies as possible. No adjustments will be made.

7.2 If classes are canceled before Collegian is printed or distributed, Collegian will make every effort to contact advertisers and will schedule ads in the next available publication.

8. Cancellations

8.1 Advertisers may make cancellations at no charge before the closing times listed in this rate book.

8.2 Advertisers may make cancellations at full charge after the deadlines listed in the rate book.

8.3 The cancellation charge for preprinted advertising inserts is $8 per 1,000 copies. This cancellation charge applies when preprints are canceled after the deadlines listed in this rate book.