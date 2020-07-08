Collegian Business Division Contact Information

Classifieds, Promotions, and General Business Inquiries

Person specific contact information might be found on the Collegian Personnel Listing web page.

Additional general contact information may be found on the Collegian's Contact Us web page.

Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

These office hours are in effect while classes are in session during Fall Semester & Spring Semester.

These office hours are in effect while classes are in session during the second session of the Summer Semester.

See the Publication Schedule for a calendar of when our offices are open.

Collegian mail address:

Collegian Inc.

115 Carnegie Building

University Park, Pa. 16802

Have a problem with your bill? Please call 814-863-2069.