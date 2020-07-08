Collegian Business Division Contact Information
Classifieds, Promotions, and General Business Inquiries
- Telephone: (814) 865-2531
- FAX: (814) 865-3848
- Email address: mycollegianad@gmail.com
Person specific contact information might be found on the Collegian Personnel Listing web page.
Additional general contact information may be found on the Collegian's Contact Us web page.
Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
These office hours are in effect while classes are in session during Fall Semester & Spring Semester.
These office hours are in effect while classes are in session during the second session of the Summer Semester.
See the Publication Schedule for a calendar of when our offices are open.
Collegian mail address:
Collegian Inc.
115 Carnegie Building
University Park, Pa. 16802
Have a problem with your bill? Please call 814-863-2069.