Technical Specifications

Collegian offers complimentary advertising design services to clients. Photographs and other artwork may be submitted for use in creating ads.

If the advertiser chooses to prepare ads for publication, Collegian requests that all advertisements for print publications be submitted in PDF or TIFF format. Collegian requests that all web advertisements be submitted in GIF format. Other file formats accepted include JPG, TIF, BMP, PSD, AI and EPS.

Submitting Ready-to-Print Ad Files

Digital files may be transmitted to Collegian by email (if file size permits), CD-R (please do not leave the volume open) or portable flash memory drive. Files may be compressed using WinZip, Stuff-It, or any standard compression algorithm.

Print Quality (Resolution)

Collegian publications are printed at a resolution of 175 dpi (dots per inch) at the press. Advertisements, photographs and raster artwork submitted by the client should be saved at a minimum of 175 ppi (pixels per inch) at their intended print size, but not more than 300 ppi.

Please be aware that images taken from the web generally have a resolution of 72-96 ppi and will reproduce poorly in print.

Vector art and outlined text (see below), which remains vector-based, will reproduce better than rasterized artwork and text.

If necessary due to technical issues with fonts or artwork, Collegian may rasterize advertisements at 175 ppi at their intended print size.

Font Requirements

Fonts are specific to individual computers. Fonts that appear on your machine will not necessarily appear on Collegian computers.

Most graphics programs can convert fonts to outlines (or curves). Converting to outlines saves text as a graphic, preserving the visual integrity of the ad. Please convert text objects to outlines before sending an ad to Collegian.

If text is not converted to outlines and Collegian does not have a matching font, Collegian may substitute the closest matching font available.

Complex Artwork

When complex artwork is used in an advertisement, to ensure the best reproduction in print, please perform the following on a copy of the file (saving the original in its editable state): isolate text on a separate layer, convert it to outlines and rasterize the remaining background art at a resolution no greater than 300 ppi. Please submit this specially prepared copy of the file to Collegian for print publication.

Display Advertising Sizes

The Daily Collegian and The Weekly Collegian

Full-size broadsheet format; full-column depth is 21 inches. Display advertising that is more than 18 inches in depth is billed for full column depth.

Six columns per page — each column 1.6 inches, one-ninth inch between columns.

A full page contains 126 display column inches (6 x 21).

Minimum depth increment: one-half inch.

Display Classifieds (DC)

Full-column depth: 17.5 inches. Display classified advertising more than 15 inches in depth is billed for full-column depth.

Six columns per page. Column widths are the same as those for Display advertising.

A full page contains 105 DC column inches (6 x 17.5).