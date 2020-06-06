Preprinted Advertising

Open Rate

1,000 to 7,000 Refer to current rate card.

Preprinted advertising is accepted for The Daily Collegian only. Preprints are not accepted for The Weekly Collegian.

Minimum number of inserts: 1,000.

The maximum full-run number of inserts during the fall semester and spring semester is 7,000.

Maximum preprint size: 11 inches by 11 inches. For best results, preprints should be close to the maximum size.

Generally, only one preprint is accepted per issue on a first-request basis. A request is recognized when a signed, dated insertion is received.

No inserts are accepted for the day following a general election. In the latter case, Collegian must schedule late press deadlines in order to cover late election results; this eliminates any time for insertions after printing.

No preprints are distributed through the U.S. mail.

There is a 15% premium charge for preprints carrying third-party advertising. Decisions on accepting such preprints are made on a case-by-case basis.

Preprints and Annual Contracts

All local preprint advertising purchased in Collegian publications counts toward a client’s annual contract.

Deadlines

The deadline for scheduling a preprint for The Daily Collegian is normally 4 p.m. four business days before publication.

Preprints canceled or postponed after the final deadline are subject to a cancellation charge.

Preprints must be scheduled to arrive at the press room no later than two business days before publication.

The shipping address for preprinted advertising is:

The Altoona Mirror

ATTN: Collegian

301 Cayuga Ave.

Altoona, PA 16602

One review copy must be received by Collegian Inc. five business days before insertion. Mail the review copy to:

Business Manager

Collegian Inc.

115 Carnegie Building

University Park, Pa. 16802

Sticky Notes

The Daily Collegian offers full-color front-page sticky notes, sized 3”x3”.

This popular option is limited to one advertiser per day, scheduled on a first-come first-served basis. A limited printable area is available on the reverse.

Free design services are available.

Minimum order 10,000; these may be applied over any number of days at a maximum of 7,000 Monday and Thursday. Printing fee is included in cost.

Refer to current rate card to review costs for:

First placement (one sided)

First placement (two sided)

Additional placements

Quantity applied per day does not affect cost.

Deadlines

Final art files must be submitted ten business days in advance of first run date.