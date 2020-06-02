Classified Word Ads
- General Information
- Deadlines
- Ads of a Personal Nature
- Counting Words for Classifieds
- Payment
- Classifications
The Daily Collegian and The Weekly Collegian Classified Word Ad Rates
Refer to current rate card.
Collegian Inc. reserves the right to reject, reclassify or revise classified word ads which do not conform to Collegian policies.
Classified word ads and changes cannot be accepted over the telephone, unless the advertiser has a classified advertising account or has paid with Visa, MasterCard or American Express.
Collegian Inc. will be responsible for only one day’s incorrect insertion.
The deadline for The Daily Collegian is 1 p.m. one business day before publication. The deadline for The Weekly Collegian is 1 p.m. Thursday before publication. Publication dates for The Weekly Collegian are always on a Wednesday.
All ads of a personal nature must be placed at the Collegian office. Advertisers must present proper identification when placing ads of a personal nature.
No ads of a personal nature will be accepted through the mail. No telephone numbers, addresses or last names can be used in ads of a personal nature.
No business or business-oriented ads will be placed in the “Personals” section.
Counting Words for Classifieds
Punctuation marks do not count as words. A number counts as one word. A telephone number counts as one
word. A website or email address counts as one word. An abbreviation counts as one word. Only the most common abbreviations may be used.
Classified word ads must be pre-paid, unless the advertiser has established credit.
University Interdepartmental Transfers (IDTs) are not accepted. We accept ASA purchase orders, University purchasing cards, cash, checks, Visa, MasterCard and American Express.
Payment must accompany all classified word ads mailed to Collegian Inc. Send pre-payment for classified word ads to:
- Collegian Inc.
- 115 Carnegie Building
- University Park, Pa. 16802
|Adoption
|Found
|Sublets
|Attention
|Graduation
|Sublet 1 Bedrm
|Automotive
|Help Wanted
|Sublet 2 Bedrm
|Birthdays
|Hotel / Motel
|Sublet 3 Bedrm
|Books for Sale
|Legal Notices
|Tickets
|Computers
|Lost
|Travel
|For Rent
|Parking Spaces
|Volunteers
|For Rent 1 Bedrm
|Personals
|Want to Rent
|For Rent 2 Bedrm
|Rides
|Wanted
|For Rent 3 Bedrm
|Roommates
|Work Study
|For Sale
|Services
| Work Wanted