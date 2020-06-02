Classified Word Ads

The Daily Collegian and The Weekly Collegian Classified Word Ad Rates

Refer to current rate card.

General Information

Collegian Inc. reserves the right to reject, reclassify or revise classified word ads which do not conform to Collegian policies.

Classified word ads and changes cannot be accepted over the telephone, unless the advertiser has a classified advertising account or has paid with Visa, MasterCard or American Express.

Collegian Inc. will be responsible for only one day’s incorrect insertion.

Deadlines

The deadline for The Daily Collegian is 1 p.m. one business day before publication. The deadline for The Weekly Collegian is 1 p.m. Thursday before publication. Publication dates for The Weekly Collegian are always on a Wednesday.

Ads of a Personal Nature

All ads of a personal nature must be placed at the Collegian office. Advertisers must present proper identification when placing ads of a personal nature.

No ads of a personal nature will be accepted through the mail. No telephone numbers, addresses or last names can be used in ads of a personal nature.

No business or business-oriented ads will be placed in the “Personals” section.

Counting Words for Classifieds

Punctuation marks do not count as words. A number counts as one word. A telephone number counts as one

word. A website or email address counts as one word. An abbreviation counts as one word. Only the most common abbreviations may be used.

Payment

Classified word ads must be pre-paid, unless the advertiser has established credit.

University Interdepartmental Transfers (IDTs) are not accepted. We accept ASA purchase orders, University purchasing cards, cash, checks, Visa, MasterCard and American Express.

Payment must accompany all classified word ads mailed to Collegian Inc. Send pre-payment for classified word ads to:

Collegian Inc.

115 Carnegie Building

University Park, Pa. 16802

Classifications

Adoption Found Sublets Attention Graduation Sublet 1 Bedrm Automotive Help Wanted Sublet 2 Bedrm Birthdays Hotel / Motel Sublet 3 Bedrm Books for Sale Legal Notices Tickets Computers Lost Travel For Rent Parking Spaces Volunteers For Rent 1 Bedrm Personals Want to Rent For Rent 2 Bedrm Rides Wanted For Rent 3 Bedrm Roommates Work Study For Sale Services Work Wanted



