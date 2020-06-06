Color Specifications

Color Advertising

“Process color” — also called “full color” and “CMYK” — is the use of cyan, magenta, yellow and black to produce the full range of colors.

Process color is available in all Collegian publications. Because of its greater impact on readers, color increases the effectiveness of advertising.

Advertisers may provide color materials or color materials may be prepared by Collegian. There is no charge for this service. Color ads may be prepared from artwork and photographs. Material and size restrictions may apply.

Color Rates

The Daily Collegian

Refer to current rate card. The color rate is in addition to the column-inch rates. Color rates are per page or partial page.

The Weekly Collegian

Refer to current rate card. The color rate is in addition to the column-inch rates. Color rates are per page or partial page.

Text in Color Ads

For best results in full color ads, text should be set in straight black (100% K) rather than rich (four-color) black. Special care should be taken when importing text from one program to another, as black or gray text is often converted to four-color text. Black text over color should be set to overprint when possible. Do not use overprint with white text or objects.

QR Codes

QR codes are generated in RGB black, which translates to rich black when placed in a CMYK document. However, these images reproduce best in grayscale at 100% black. If your color advertisement contains one or more QR codes, please convert them to grayscale.