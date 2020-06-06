Versus

Versus is The Daily Collegian’s feature broadsheet section for Penn State football coverage and wraps around The Daily Collegian each Thursday before a home football game.

The section uses the same display ad sizes as The Daily Collegian. All ad sizes are listed under Technical Specifications.

Premium positions are available in the roster block as listed below. The business manager will assign premium positions based on requests from advertisers. Because of the limited number of premium positions available, it is not always possible to honor advertisers’ requests.

Full color is available on the back and most inside pages. See Color Specifications for more information.

Centerfold ads may include the gutter between the two center pages. There is no extra charge for the gutter.

Display Ads

Open Rates: Refer to current rate card.

Premium Positions

(Columns x inches deep)

Roster block (3 x 5)

Roster block (6 x 5)

Prices include charge for guaranteed placement.

Monthly volume discount rates may apply.

Subscriptions

Versus as a standalone publication is not available by subscription. All issues of Versus, with the exception of those published when classes are not in session, are wrapped around The Daily Collegian and will be included in subscriptions to The Daily Collegian.

Deadlines

Deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, the week prior to publication. Contact us for the current football season publication dates and deadlines.