Collegian Inc. Information

Penn State’s morning newspaper serving the University Park Campus. The Daily Collegian publishes Monday and Thursday during the Fall and Spring semesters.

Penn State’s all-university newspaper serving the Commonwealth campuses, alumni, parents and friends of Penn State. The Weekly Collegian publishes Wednesdays during the Fall and Spring semesters.

This feature football section is published the Thursday before each home football game and wrapped around The Daily Collegian. The section includes rosters for both teams, football season coverage and feature articles.

Collegian’s website, with content from our entire family of publications as well as extra web-exclusive features: www.collegian.psu.edu

Contact Information

Publisher

Office address:

Collegian Inc.

112 West Foster Ave.

State College, PA 16801-3882

Mailing Address:

Collegian Inc.

115 Carnegie Building

University Park, Pa. 16802

Business Division

Phone: (814) 865-2531 Fax: (814) 865-3848

Advertising Sales and Business Operations Office open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays while classes are in session.

News Division

Phone: (814) 865-1828 Fax: (814) 863-1126

News, Opinions, Arts and Venues, Sports, Photo

Office open 6 p.m. to midnight Sunday

10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday

These office hours are in effect while classes are in session during Fall Semester and Spring Semester.

Advertising Policies

Effective Aug. 16, 2020

Refer to current rate card for advertising rates. All advertising rates listed in the current rate card are net local advertising rates unless indicated otherwise.

No commissions for agencies or national representatives may be deducted from the local rates.

Local rates apply if the advertiser is situated in Centre County.

Local rates also apply to paid-in-advance advertising placed at the business counter.

Local rates may also apply for retailers in Pennsylvania.

Collegian Inc. reserves the right to determine applicable rates. Inquiries should be directed to the business manager.

All advertising is subject to the listed policies.

The basic unit of display advertising is the column inch, which is one column wide and one inch deep. (All ad sizes are listed under Technical Specifications).

No price adjustments will be made for errors in published advertising when copy is submitted after the deadlines listed in this publication. The deadlines for display ads are 4 p.m.

The ad submission deadline, the space reservation and the cancellation deadline are the same in all cases.

A cancellation charge may apply to any advertising canceled after the deadlines listed on this site. The cancellation charge is the full rate that would have been charged if the advertising had been published.

National Advertising

The following rates apply for national advertising — all rates are net (no agency discounts, no representative commissions). Payment with order is required unless the advertiser, agency or national representative has established credit with Collegian Inc.

Open Rate: Refer to current rate card for The Daily Collegian. Monthly discounts and annual contracts do not apply. National Direct clients who commit to over 100 column inches per month are eligible for a lower rate.

Open Rate: Refer to current rate card for The Weekly Collegian.

Combination Rate: Refer to current rate card. Place one ad in The Daily Collegian and get the same ad in The Weekly Collegian.

Full (process) color rate: Refer to current rate card for The Daily Collegian and The Weekly Collegian.

Color rates are per page or partial page and are in addition to the column-inch rates. For more information, review the Color Specifications section.

For classified word ads and preprints: Rates, policies and procedures are the same for local and national advertisers. Preprint bulk discounts apply. For more information, review the Classified Word Ads section or the Preprinted Advertising section.

About Penn State

University Park

University Park, PA, is the main campus of Penn State. The University Park campus includes 17 colleges of study. The surrounding town is State College, PA. The region, designated as the State College Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), is situated at the geographic center of Pennsylvania. The Daily Collegian serves the University Park Campus.

Commonwealth Education System

Penn State includes 19 Commonwealth Campuses. Penn State is the single greatest provider of higher education in Pennsylvania. The Weekly Collegian serves Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses and centers.

Special-mission Units

• Penn State Great Valley School of Graduate Professional Studies

• Penn State Hershey Medical Center

• Pennsylvania College of Technology

• Penn State World Campus

• Division of Undergraduate Studies