7 potential coaches who could take over for Rob Cooper to lead Penn State baseball

For the first time in a decade, Penn State will have a new leader in the dugout after Rob Cooper announced his resignation Friday.

While Cooper’s next destination remains unknown, Penn State now holds the potential to capitalize on its coaching vacancy to turn around a lackluster program that’s fallen short of success over the last 10 years.

In a northern baseball program, consistent success can be a challenge as many of the top Keystone State products often take their talents to the perennial powers of the SEC or ACC.

However, with a fresh face as the staple of the program and a staff that can recruit from around the country, the Nittany Lions could turn into a consistent contender in the Big Ten. Here’s a list of potential candidates.

Nick Schnabel, assistant head coach, Clemson

A long-time assistant of Erik Bakich, Clemson assistant coach Nick Schnabel has been regarded as one of the top assistant coaches in the country throughout his tenure and was named the 2019 ABCA National Assistant Coach of the Year.

With a plethora of Big Ten experience, Schnabel worked alongside Bakich for 10 years at Michigan as the pair guided the Wolverines to the 2019 National Championship game against Vanderbilt, coming up one win away from immortality.

Schnabel only has a year to show for at Clemson but in Ann Arbor, Schnabel orchestrated the No. 10 recruiting class in the country in 2018 and helped Michigan ascend to the national stage with five regional appearances.

Joshua MacDonald, pitching coach/recruiting coordinator, UConn

A member of the longest tenured staff in Division 1 baseball, Joshua MacDonald and accomplished head coach Jim Penders have created a perennial powerhouse in the northeast.

With a strong understanding of how to win in a northern market, MacDonald has coached seven All-American pitchers since joining the staff in 2012 with six of those coming in the last seven full seasons.

Building one of the most consistently dominant pitching groups in the country, MacDonald’s tutelage has developed five MLB Draft picks in the first five rounds since 2016 including Major League arm Anthony Kay, 2022 first-round pick Reggie Crawford and 2018 second-round pick Tim Cate.

Named the 2022 Assistant Coach of the Year by D1Baseball.com with six NCAA Tournament appearances since 2012, MacDonald holds a strong reputation recruiting in the Northeast and beyond to develop dominant collegiate and professional pitchers.

Mike Gambino, head coach, Boston College

With experience at the major college baseball ranks in the mighty ACC, Boston College bench boss Mike Gambino also holds strong ties to current Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletes Pat Kraft during their time together in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Despite some inconsistency in Gambino’s 13 seasons at the helm, the long-time head coach has proven his ability to recruit and develop elite prospects like Sal Frelick who ranks as the 24th best prospect in baseball.

With top-100 2023 MLB Draft prospect Travis Honeyman leading the way, the Eagles are currently in a strong 2023 campaign with the program’s highest win total since 2016 when the the Eagles made their lone regionals appearance under Gambino.

Mike Glavine, head coach, Northeastern

A fellow Boston counterpart to Gambino, Northeastern field manager Mike Glavine has developed a strong contender in the Northeast with just two losing seasons in nine years.

A three-time CAA Coach of the Year with New England Coach of the Year honors in 2018, Glavine has amassed more than 40 wins in 2023 and is likely headed to the NCAA Tournament for the third time this season.

The brother of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine, Mike was ranked as the fourth most underrated coach in the country by fellow coaches in 2020, producing a consistently strong product with the Huskies.

Justin Haire, head coach, Campbell

With back-to-back seasons with more than 40 wins in 2022 and 2023, Justin Haire has developed a baseball powerhouse at Campbell.

With four NCAA Tournament appearances since 2018, Haire has averaged over 30 wins a season while producing six All-Americans including current Los Angeles Angels infielder Zach Neto.

With nine players selected in the MLB Draft in his nine year tenure with the Camels, Haire has produced at least 35 wins in each full season since 2018, making him a consistently strong coach at the mid-major level.

Jeff Palumbo, associate head coach, East Carolina

Recognized as a top-30 recruiter in the country by fellow coaches, East Carolina associate head coach Jeff Palumbo has been at the driver's seat of one of the top program’s in the country over the past decade.

Since joining the Pirates in 2014, Palumbo has helped manager Cliff Godwin’s club reach six regionals appearances with four of those coming as the host team. Along with four super regional appearances in his time with East Carolina, Palumbo has recruited and developed seven MLB draft picks including St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson.

In addition to experience at George Mason, UCF, and VCU, Palumbo has orchestrated notoriously dangerous offenses and mentored All-American level pitching talent like Carson Whisenhunt.

Ryan Folmar, head coach, Oral Roberts

In 11 seasons as the head coach of Oral Roberts, Ryan Folmar has compiled nine winning seasons with five NCAA Tournament appearances and three 40-win seasons including the 2023 campaign.

With over 360 wins, Oral Roberts has been one of the models of consistency in the Summit League as Folmar guided the Golden Eagles to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 2015 to 2018.

A five-time Summit League Coach of the Year, Folmar consistently has Oral Roberts on the national stage and in contention to win regionals.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE