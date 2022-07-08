The college football cycle is never-ending.

College football players average around four years on a collegiate team before they declare for the NFL Draft, transfer or graduate and start their post-college careers. In the meantime, the coaching staff has to find replacements for the players who left.

Penn State lost eight members to the NFL Draft in April — including Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie and Jaquan Brisker — leaving some holes in the roster that will have to be filled by the time the 2022 season kicks off against Purdue.

With that being said, let’s take a look at four players who need to have a breakout season to fill the shoes of their former teammates.

4. Keaton Ellis, Safety

Heading into his redshirt-junior season with the Nittany Lions, Keaton Ellis will be a key player to watch in Manny Diaz’s secondary.

Ellis has made seven career starts at Penn State; however, six of those happened at cornerback compared to just one start at safety, a position he transitioned to this past season.

Following Brisker’s departure to the big leagues, Ellis should be expected to factor in at the second safety spot across from Ji’Ayir Brown and help patrol the entire field, including helping with run fits.

As seen from his true-freshman season in 2019 where he tallied three forced fumbles, Ellis has a nose for the ball that fits the criteria for this position perfectly; it’s adjusting to a bigger role that the State College native has to figure out next.

3. KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Wide receiver

Dotson leaves 91 receptions up for grabs next season. Transfer Mitchell Tinsley or Parker Washington are expected to take a bulk of those, but redshirt-sophomore pass catcher KeAndre Lambert-Smith is a player who can also make a difference.

Lambert-Smith recorded 34 receptions last season after starting all 13 games as a redshirt freshman and third-string wideout.

However, Dotson’s move to the NFL means there’s a much higher workload for the remaining wide receivers.

Like Ellis, Lambert-Smith’s main concern is the adjustment that comes with a higher workload and more pressure to perform without a clear No. 1 receiver in place.

2. Tyler Elsdon, Linebacker

Penn State’s linebacking corps took a beating in the NFL Draft, losing Brandon Smith, Ellis Brooks and Jesse Luketa to the pros.

Safety-turned-linebacker Jonathan Sutherland is already transitioning into his new role in the front seven, and redshirt-sophomore linebacker Tyler Elsdon will have an adjustment of his own to do.

Elsdon has posted just 13 career tackles as a Nittany Lion and hasn’t started a game in his college career. This upcoming season is going to change that in a big way.

Elsdon could become a full-time starter in the heart of the defense, as the coaching staff has placed him in a battle for the Mike linebacker spot with Kobe King, among others. The Frackville, Pennsylvania, native will be responsible for stopping the run, dropping into pass coverage and leading the defense, despite his lack of experience playing the position at the college level.

1. Adisa Isaac, Defensive end

Last year was supposed to be Adisa Isaac’s breakout season, but a torn Achilles during summer practice cut his season short before it even started.

Isaac, a top-100 recruit coming out of high school, is entering his fourth year with the program without a start to his name, although he’s added three sacks in the blue-and-white uniform.

The Brooklyn, New York, native stands at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds and possesses athleticism that isn’t seen at defensive end very often. He’s an intriguing player because of it and has been for a while. Now it’s his time to shine.

Ebiketie and Luketa were drafted in April and left holes on the defensive side of the ball that Isaac will inherit this season.

Isaac is a player to watch for the Nittany Lion faithful, as he’ll need to step up and make an impact in both stopping the run and disrupting the quarterback following the loss of two key starters.

