3 things to look for ahead of Penn State wrestling’s trip to Collegiate Wrestling Duals

Cael Sanderson and company have gotten off to the exact start they wanted, boasting a 5-0 record thus far, and they’ll once again put that unblemished mark to the test.

Penn State heads to Niceville, Florida, on Monday to participate in the Journeyman Collegiate Wrestling Duals, an event that hosts some of the top collegiate wrestling programs.

Outside of the No. 2 Nittany Lions, there are seven ranked programs attending the event — No. 1 Iowa, No. 5 North Carolina State, No. 6 Arizona State, No. 9 Virginia Tech, No. 10 Missouri, No. 11 Cornell and No. 21 Lehigh.

Penn State’s first dual of the two-day affair comes against Northern Iowa, followed by a ranked matchup against No. 11 Cornell.

The blue and white also have a dual meet on Tuesday, but the opponent is yet to be determined.

Heading into the rendezvous of star-studded programs, here are three things to look out for.

Max Dean wrestles against former team

For the first time since junior Max Dean transferred to Penn State, he will be able to wrestle the school he left — Cornell.

Although he transferred, there is no bad blood between Dean and his former team, assistant coach Casey Cunningham said.

“I think he still has a really good relationship with those guys,” Cunningham said. “I don’t think it matters who he’s wrestling, he’s just going to wrestle hard.”

The 197 pounder has been a stellar addition for the Nittany Lions thus far, scoring bonus points in every match this season.

“Dean has elevated the room and the room has elevated him,” Cunningham said. “He comes in, he’s consistent, he wrestles hard every day, and in competition he does the same thing.”

Dean is currently ranked as the No. 3 wrestler in the country at his weight class, and he will likely take on No. 19 Jacob Cardenas in his match against Cornell.

Edsell solidifies his role at 165

Going into the season, 165 pounds was one of the biggest question marks on Penn State’s roster, given the team didn’t have a clear-cut starter and brought in a highly touted recruit in Alex Facundo.

Edsell got the start for the opening-night double header and never looked back, and he’s even worked his way up to No. 26 in the nation, winning his first five matches.

Due to Edsell’s quick rise, the Penn State coaches plan on redshirting the true-freshman Facundo.

“Creighton Edsell is doing a great job for us. He’s figured out how to win a couple matches that were pretty tight,” Cunningham said. “[Facundo] is a world medalist so he’s really tough, but for right now, he’s redshirting and Edsell’s doing a good job.”

Edsell will face his biggest test at the Journeyman duals as Cornell likely competes against the No. 9-ranked wrestler at 165 pounds in Julian Ramirez.

Lingering health issues resolved

Penn State has been plagued with illness for weeks leading up to the trip to Florida.

Multiple starters, including some national champions, have missed time on the mat due to sickness.

Defending 184-pound national champion Aaron Brooks has missed a couple bouts, and the Nittany Lions have forfeited the heavyweight bouts of their last two dual meets because of the illness.

However, it appears the sickness that spread across the team has lightened up just in time for the Journeyman duals.

“Healthwise, we’ve got everybody back now, and I think everybody feels pretty good,” Cunningham said. “By Monday, we’re going to be ready to rock and roll.”

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE