Penn State announced 117 students have been placed on interim suspension for failure to comply with the university's weekly coronavirus testing requirement.

Students who have failed to complete this requirement for at least three weeks have been notified they are out of compliance with health and safety policies by the University.

While on interim suspension, students are not allowed on University property, may not participate in classes, in-person or remotely and may not attend any University-sponsored events, including football games. Those who live on-campus who are on interim suspension will be temporarily removed from their residence hall assignment.

Students who are required to be tested are those who have not shared with the University their vaccination status and receive weekly emails instructing them to complete the required testing. Students who missed two weeks of tests had a registration hold placed on their records, prohibiting them from registering for future courses.

Last week, University staff called every student who had three missed tests to assist with any issues students might be having, which brought several hundred students into compliance. These efforts were made to keep as many students as possible from being placed on interim suspension.

Students who have been placed on interim suspension can request that it be rescinded after either uploading proof of vaccination status or completing a coronavirus test on campus. If rescinded, students must remain in compliance, as they will be unable to have an interim suspension lifted a second time.

Those who plan to complete their coronavirus testing can email studentconductcovid@psu.edu before arriving on campus with their time to be at the testing site. They must take the most direct route to the testing site and leave immediately after their test.

